LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.03) price target on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on LMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.52) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.84) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 287.88 ($3.62).
LON LMP opened at GBX 251 ($3.16) on Monday. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of GBX 226.32 ($2.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 264.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 267.03. The firm has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 5.33.
LondonMetric Property Company Profile (Get Rating)
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.