LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Director Andrew L. Graham Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) Director Andrew L. Graham acquired 15,000 shares of LM Funding America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,795. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LMFA opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. LM Funding America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 497.21%. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut LM Funding America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in LM Funding America in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LM Funding America in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in LM Funding America in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LM Funding America in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in LM Funding America in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

