Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORCL. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut Oracle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.70.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle stock opened at $70.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average is $83.09. Oracle has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.