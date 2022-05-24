Realty Income (NYSE:O) Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has $73.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.60.

NYSE O opened at $67.22 on Monday. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $62.74 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.94.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

