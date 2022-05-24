Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $117,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,153.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 17,430 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $86,975.70.

On Monday, May 16th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 27,200 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $138,992.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $27,400.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,900 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $28,126.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 8,784 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $53,055.36.

On Monday, April 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,700 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $33,402.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 13,400 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $80,936.00.

NYSE FPH opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $719.81 million, a PE ratio of -242.38 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Five Point had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $182.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Five Point by 9.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,913,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,476,000 after buying an additional 433,471 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Five Point during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Five Point by 13.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 46,832 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five Point during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Five Point during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

About Five Point (Get Rating)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

