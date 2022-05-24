TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 400 ($5.03) price target on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 270 ($3.40).
Shares of TCAP stock opened at GBX 123.90 ($1.56) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. TP ICAP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105.20 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 220 ($2.77). The company has a market capitalization of £977.16 million and a PE ratio of 174.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 134.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 136.82.
In related news, insider Robin Stewart sold 32,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.85), for a total value of £48,401.22 ($60,905.02).
TP ICAP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.
