TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 400 ($5.03) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 270 ($3.40).

Shares of TCAP stock opened at GBX 123.90 ($1.56) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. TP ICAP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105.20 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 220 ($2.77). The company has a market capitalization of £977.16 million and a PE ratio of 174.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 134.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 136.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

In related news, insider Robin Stewart sold 32,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.85), for a total value of £48,401.22 ($60,905.02).

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

