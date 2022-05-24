Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.27) price target on the stock.

JUP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 240 ($3.02) to GBX 225 ($2.83) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.52) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jupiter Fund Management currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 243.75 ($3.07).

Shares of LON JUP opened at GBX 173.20 ($2.18) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 194.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 221.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £957.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12-month low of GBX 164.20 ($2.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 300 ($3.78).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

In related news, insider Wayne Mepham sold 11,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.59), for a total transaction of £23,032.86 ($28,983.09). Also, insider Andrew Formica purchased 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £1,793.40 ($2,256.70).

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

