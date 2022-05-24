IG Group’s (IGG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,210 ($15.23) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IGG. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($13.53) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,095.50 ($13.79).

Shares of IGG stock opened at GBX 714 ($8.98) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. IG Group has a 52-week low of GBX 689.50 ($8.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 947.50 ($11.92). The company has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 7.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 791.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 790.09.

In related news, insider Charlie Rozes acquired 5,000 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 725 ($9.12) per share, with a total value of £36,250 ($45,614.70). Also, insider Jonathan Moulds acquired 100,000 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 703 ($8.85) per share, for a total transaction of £703,000 ($884,610.54).

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

