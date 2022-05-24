Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey Sells 15,114 Shares

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 15,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $75,116.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,478.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 147.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.36%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 183.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth $79,330,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,013,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,483 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 494.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,015,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth $18,785,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,884 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

