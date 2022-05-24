NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Lowered by KGI Securities

KGI Securities lowered shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.52.

NKE opened at $108.63 on Monday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.75.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,484 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,613,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $217,163,000 after purchasing an additional 96,041 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 47.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,990 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,596 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $146,280,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

