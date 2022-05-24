Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CFO Benjamin J. Lee Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) CFO Benjamin J. Lee bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 637,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,158.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $75.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 0.37. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.79.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

