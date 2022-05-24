Zacks: Analysts Expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWTGet Rating) to report $46.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the lowest is $29.14 million. Redwood Trust reported sales of $31.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year sales of $199.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.35 million to $233.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $216.19 million, with estimates ranging from $144.47 million to $279.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on RWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,129,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 308,880 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 57.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,424,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,535,000 after buying an additional 882,431 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,251,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,694,000 after buying an additional 531,464 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,552,000 after buying an additional 30,327 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 7.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 48.68%.

About Redwood Trust (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

