Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($26.60) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on Renault in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on Renault in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on Renault in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.80 ($34.89).

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €24.28 ($25.83) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.62. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($78.41) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($107.13).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

