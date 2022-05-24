Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €4.50 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €4.50 ($4.79) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AT1. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.30) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.38) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($7.71) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.09) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($7.66) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.67 ($7.10).

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €4.77 ($5.08) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €4.43 ($4.71) and a 1-year high of €7.16 ($7.61). The company’s fifty day moving average is €5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.16, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

