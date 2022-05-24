Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.70) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($8.72) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.20 ($8.72) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($10.32) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($11.38) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.60 ($9.15) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

ETR:CBK opened at €7.71 ($8.20) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.04. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €5.01 ($5.33) and a 1 year high of €9.51 ($10.12). The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.36.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

