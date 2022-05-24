Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DHER. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($101.06) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($132.98) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($93.62) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Delivery Hero presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €98.27 ($104.54).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DHER stock opened at €29.69 ($31.59) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion and a PE ratio of -6.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €36.06 and a 200-day moving average of €65.96. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €23.88 ($25.40) and a one year high of €134.95 ($143.56).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.