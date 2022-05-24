freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($27.66) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FNTN. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on freenet in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group set a €21.40 ($22.77) target price on freenet in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on freenet in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on freenet in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.47) target price on freenet in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of freenet stock opened at €23.26 ($24.74) on Monday. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.43) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($35.02). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €24.58 and a 200 day moving average of €23.86.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

