Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €31.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.50 ($33.51) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($43.62) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($41.49) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €25.22 ($26.83) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €23.26 ($24.74) and a 1-year high of €44.08 ($46.89). The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €33.48.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

