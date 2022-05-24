Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) PT Set at €60.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PAH3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($98.94) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America set a €90.00 ($95.74) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($103.19) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €133.00 ($141.49) price target on Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Porsche Automobil stock opened at €73.00 ($77.66) on Monday. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of €67.02 ($71.30) and a one year high of €102.00 ($108.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 6.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of €80.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of €82.70. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.80.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

