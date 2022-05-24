Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($170.21) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VOW3. Bank of America set a €173.00 ($184.04) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($132.98) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($329.79) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($327.66) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($276.60) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €225.35 ($239.74).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €147.82 ($157.26) on Monday. Volkswagen has a one year low of €131.30 ($139.68) and a one year high of €245.45 ($261.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion and a PE ratio of 4.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €150.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €168.77.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

