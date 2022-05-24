K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €37.00 ($39.36) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SDF. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($34.04) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.40) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.30) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.40) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

ETR SDF opened at €27.85 ($29.63) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.96. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.77. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €9.51 ($10.11) and a 1 year high of €36.45 ($38.78).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

