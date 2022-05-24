Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 5,425 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,425 ($68.26) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($96.89) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($66.69) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($117.03) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,700 ($96.89) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,000 ($88.08) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,265.91 ($91.43).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($72.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($100.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

