Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 800 ($10.07) price target on the stock.

WKP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.33) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.58) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workspace Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 910 ($11.45).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

LON WKP opened at GBX 683 ($8.59) on Monday. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of GBX 592.50 ($7.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 979 ($12.32). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 673.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 755.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.15.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.