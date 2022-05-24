Intermediate Capital Group’s (ICP) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,545 ($32.02) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.75) to GBX 2,885 ($36.30) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at GBX 1,455 ($18.31) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,602.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,854.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,285 ($16.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,493 ($31.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.37.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Amy Schioldager purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,717 ($21.61) per share, for a total transaction of £171,700 ($216,056.37). Also, insider Rosemary Leith purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,716 ($21.59) per share, for a total transaction of £11,583 ($14,575.31). Insiders purchased 15,675 shares of company stock worth $26,608,300 over the last three months.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

