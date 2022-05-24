PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of PRS REIT (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 95 ($1.20) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded PRS REIT to a hold rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.45) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get PRS REIT alerts:

LON PRSR opened at GBX 107 ($1.35) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 107.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £587.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70. PRS REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 97 ($1.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 114 ($1.43).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. PRS REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

About PRS REIT (Get Rating)

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing £0.9bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PRS REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRS REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.