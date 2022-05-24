St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,767 ($22.23) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,610 ($20.26) to GBX 1,680 ($21.14) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.02) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($21.39) to GBX 1,600 ($20.13) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,655.78 ($20.84).

LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,237 ($15.57) on Monday. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 1,156.50 ($14.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($21.93). The firm has a market cap of £6.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,354.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,478.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 40.41 ($0.51) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is 1.17%.

In other news, insider Andrew Croft bought 134 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,464 ($18.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,961.76 ($2,468.55). Also, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.11), for a total transaction of £380,441.60 ($478,723.54).

About St. James’s Place (Get Rating)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

