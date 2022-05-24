Unite Group (LON:UTG) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,220 ($15.35) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.99) to GBX 1,300 ($16.36) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.10) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.99) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unite Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,253.33 ($15.77).

LON UTG opened at GBX 1,079 ($13.58) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,112.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,079.54. Unite Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 934.80 ($11.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,250 ($15.73). The company has a market capitalization of £4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a GBX 15.60 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Unite Group’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

In related news, insider Joe Lister acquired 1,266 shares of Unite Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 711 ($8.95) per share, with a total value of £9,001.26 ($11,326.61). Also, insider Richard Smith sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.08), for a total value of £2,478.12 ($3,118.31).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

