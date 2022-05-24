Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of ATRA opened at $4.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. The company has a market cap of $465.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.92. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $20.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $74,017.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $29,696.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,591 shares of company stock worth $141,464. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,367,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after acquiring an additional 226,253 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 812.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 163,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 145,647 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.