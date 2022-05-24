Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $0.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $1.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATHX. StockNews.com began coverage on Athersys in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They set a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Athersys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.21 on Monday. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Athersys will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo bought 132,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $102,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Athersys during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Athersys in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in Athersys by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Athersys by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Athersys in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

