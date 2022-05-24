Quilter’s (QLT) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 120 ($1.51) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.04) target price on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Quilter from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 170 ($2.14) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.39) to GBX 180 ($2.27) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quilter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 162.40 ($2.04).

LON:QLT opened at GBX 121.28 ($1.53) on Monday. Quilter has a 1-year low of GBX 108.30 ($1.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 169.65 ($2.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 135.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 140.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 12.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Quilter’s previous dividend of $3.90. Quilter’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

In other Quilter news, insider Paul Feeney sold 72,449 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.75), for a total value of £100,704.11 ($126,719.66). Also, insider Mark Satchel sold 198,125 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.55), for a total value of £243,693.75 ($306,648.74).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

