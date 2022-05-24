Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $387.88.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of CRL stock opened at $231.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $217.20 and a 12 month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after buying an additional 71,153 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 54.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $467,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 28,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.