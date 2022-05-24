Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
CRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $387.88.
Shares of CRL stock opened at $231.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $217.20 and a 12 month high of $460.21.
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after buying an additional 71,153 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 54.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $467,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 28,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.