IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 580 ($7.30) price objective on the stock.

IHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital initiated coverage on IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.42) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on IntegraFin from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 540 ($6.80) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

IntegraFin stock opened at GBX 356.40 ($4.48) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. IntegraFin has a 12 month low of GBX 328.20 ($4.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 610.50 ($7.68). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 390.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 470.74.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

