Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $68.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00.

CRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded Carter’s from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.17.

CRI opened at $75.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $72.91 and a 52 week high of $111.17.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.32. Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

In other Carter’s news, Director William J. Montgoris purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,375. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 35.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

