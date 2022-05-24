CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP opened at $30.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679,825 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,378,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.