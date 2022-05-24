Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMP. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.83.

Shares of CMP opened at $44.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.27. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -142.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -193.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after buying an additional 1,660,353 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth $39,457,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after acquiring an additional 728,597 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,536,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,772,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,550,000 after purchasing an additional 456,247 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

