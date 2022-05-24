Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Barclays

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.19.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $76.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.15. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

