Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $310.00 at Barclays

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $280.20.

NYSE CI opened at $263.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $271.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.64.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,998 shares of company stock worth $37,628,011. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Cigna by 5.6% in the third quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 60,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,090,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Cigna by 70.1% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 51,888 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

