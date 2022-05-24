Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.92.

NYSE CDAY opened at $56.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $48.93 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $228,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,373. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $36,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,494 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

