Chubb (NYSE:CB) Given New $216.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $216.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CB. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $221.20.

Chubb stock opened at $207.31 on Monday. Chubb has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,493 shares of company stock worth $14,526,548. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Chubb by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

