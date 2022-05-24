Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.25.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

BSM opened at $15.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.04. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $16.35.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.39). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 47.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,123 shares during the period. Mudita Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $10,365,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,555,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,935,000 after purchasing an additional 356,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 265,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals (Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.