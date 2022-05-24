Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.44.

BRO stock opened at $55.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $904.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $707,975.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,542.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

