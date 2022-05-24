Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Lowered to $150.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $247.64.

BILL opened at $114.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.49 and a 200 day moving average of $216.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total transaction of $261,691.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total value of $583,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,687 shares of company stock worth $16,094,897. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

