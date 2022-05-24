Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Citigroup

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE BOXD opened at $9.35 on Monday. Boxed has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24.
Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.05 million during the quarter.
About Boxed (Get Rating)
Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boxed (BOXD)
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.