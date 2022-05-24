Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Citigroup

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BOXD opened at $9.35 on Monday. Boxed has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24.

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Boxed by 3,629.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Boxed during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boxed during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Boxed in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boxed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 54.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

