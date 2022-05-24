Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $87.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

BBWI stock opened at $38.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average is $58.54.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 83.19% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $17,592,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,481,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,829,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.