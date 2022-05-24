Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.00% of Transcat worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Transcat by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Transcat by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Transcat by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TRNS. StockNews.com began coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $67.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $506.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.59. Transcat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.61 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $386,634.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

