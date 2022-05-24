Northern Trust Corp Sells 762 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 225,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $160.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.27 and its 200 day moving average is $173.68. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.23 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.