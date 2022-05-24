Northern Trust Corp Sells 31,859 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 461,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,859 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HONE opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $707.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.74.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 7.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 18th.

In other news, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $705,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $570,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,053 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,755. Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

