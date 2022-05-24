Northern Trust Corp Has $6.87 Million Position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 917,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,397 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Consolidated Communications worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNSL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 151.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 47.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $703.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%.

CNSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

