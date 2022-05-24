Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,950 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.51% of Willdan Group worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 382,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 134,008 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 18,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLDN. TheStreet cut shares of Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $117,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $108,841.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,601 shares of company stock worth $2,272,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

WLDN opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.66 million, a P/E ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.60. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.26. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

