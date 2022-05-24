Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,890 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000.

Shares of Republic Bancorp stock opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.33. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $57.62.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $93.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Several analysts have commented on RBCAA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

